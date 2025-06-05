Hancock didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Baltimore, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Hancock blanked the Orioles through five innings before Adley Rutschman broke the stalemate with a solo homer in the sixth frame. Aside from a rough start May 12 against the Yankees, Hancock has been excellent lately. Outside of that game, Hancock owns a 2.93 ERA across 27.2 innings since the start of May. With Logan Gilbert (elbow) on the mend, Hancock's time in the Mariners' rotation could be coming to a close.