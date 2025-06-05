Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Pitches well in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hancock didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Baltimore, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.
Hancock blanked the Orioles through five innings before Adley Rutschman broke the stalemate with a solo homer in the sixth frame. Aside from a rough start May 12 against the Yankees, Hancock has been excellent lately. Outside of that game, Hancock owns a 2.93 ERA across 27.2 innings since the start of May. With Logan Gilbert (elbow) on the mend, Hancock's time in the Mariners' rotation could be coming to a close.
More News
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Solid in no-decision Thursday•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Quality start in second win•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Inefficient in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Tagged for seven runs•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Turns in another quality start•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Logs quality start vs. Angels•