Manager Dan Wilson said after Tuesday's game that he expects Kirby to be fine after getting in the face by a line drive, Andrew Destin of the Associated Press reports.

Seattle's skipper added that Ramon Urias' 103-mph line drive in the fifth inning initially struck Kirby's hand before deflecting off his jaw, which likely lessened the impact. The 27-year-old righty is slated to be further evaluated Wednesday, at which point the Mariners will have more information about his condition, though Wilson's comments suggest Kirby still has a good chance to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come Sunday against the Angels. Kirby ended up taking the loss Tuesday -- dropping to 0-3 on the year -- after giving up two earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three batters in five innings.