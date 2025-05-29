Kirby (0-2) took the loss against Washington on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Kirby was hit hard in the outing -- four of the Nationals' seven hits against him went for extra bases, and three of those left the yard. The right-hander did go a little deeper with five innings after completing just 3.2 frames against Houston in his season debut May 22, but he's struggled in both outings and has now given up 11 runs through 8.2 innings this season. It's understandable that Kirby has some rust after missing nearly the first two months of the season with a shoulder injury, but his return to action has been frustrating for fantasy managers who held onto the hurler throughout his time on the IL. Kirby at least has a promising matchup lined up for him next, as he's tentatively scheduled to face the Orioles, who have scored the seventh-fewest runs in MLB so far this season.