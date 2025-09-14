Kirby (9-7) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out 14 without walking a batter over 6.1 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Angels.

Kirby had allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over six innings across his first two starts of September. He tied his career high for strikeouts in a game with this dominant performance. While Kirby has largely had mixed results all year, he's had the Angels' number in all three of his starts against them in 2025, allowing just six runs while posting a 37:3 K:BB over 19.2 innings. Overall, he's at a 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 120:28 K:BB through 115 innings across 21 starts. His next start is projected to be on the road versus Houston.