Kirby (5-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on 11 hits over 3.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out three.

It was a rough outing for Kirby after he allowed just three hits in eight scoreless innings in his last outing against the Yankees. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 5.79 ERA over his last four starts after pitching to a 2.45 mark in his first eight outings. Overall, Kirby's ERA is up to 3.50 with a 1.11 WHIP and a still outstanding 61:6 K:BB through 74.2 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week against the Marlins.