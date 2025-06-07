Kirby (jaw) is listed as the Mariners' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Angels in Anaheim.

In his most recent start Tuesday against the Orioles, Kirby covered five innings but was struck in his hand and then his jaw while knocking down a line drive off the bat of Ramon Urias. Though Kirby didn't return to the contest after retiring Urias on the play, the right-hander's exit likely had more to do with the fact that he had already tossed 95 pitches. Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed after the game that he expected Kirby to be fine, and the 27-year-old seems to have made it through his between-starts bullpen session without incident. Kirby will head into Sunday's contest with an 0-3 record, 8.56 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB in three starts since making his return from the injured list May 22.