Kirby (2-4) allowed one run on three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Royals on Monday.

Kirby threw 60 of 85 pitches for strikes in a dominant performance. He allowed two runs or less in five of his six starts in June, and he also walked one batter or fewer in five of those outings. It's a return to form for the steady right-hander, though his poor first two starts of the year are still weighing on his 4.85 ERA and 1.17 WHIP for the year, though his 41:9 K:BB over 42.2 innings is sharp. Kirby is projected for a favorable home matchup versus the Pirates this weekend.