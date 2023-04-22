Kirby (2-1) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Kirby is off to a solid start in his sophomore season. The right-hander has pitched at least six innings in each of his last three appearances, and also sports a stingy 1.06 WHIP. The right-hander is tentatively slated to face the Phillies on the road in his next start.