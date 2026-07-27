Mariners' George Kirby: Rocked for seven runs in loss

Kirby (8-9) took the loss against the Rangers on Monday, allowing seven runs on seven hits while striking out three across four innings.

Kirby tied a career high with four home runs allowed in Monday's game, two of which came off the bat of Joc Pederson, and the seven runs that the former allowed were his most of the season and his most since Sept. 3, 2025. It broke Kirby's streak of quality starts at six, and it was just the second time this season that he completed less than five innings. He'll take a 3.98 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 120 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend at home against Minnesota.