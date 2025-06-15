Kirby allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Saturday.

The three walks were a season high, contributing to his fairly early exit. Kirby needed 101 pitches (63 strikes) to get through five frames, which was a bit of a letdown after his 14-strikeout performance in his previous start versus the Angels. Kirby has been middling so far with a 5.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings over five starts after beginning the year sidelined by shoulder inflammation. He is lined up to make his next start on the road versus the Cubs.