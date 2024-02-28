Mariners manager Scott Servais said Santos (lat) checked out well after playing catch Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
According to Servais, Santos was throwing hard while playing catch, but he's still not been cleared to advance to mound work as he looks to shake off right lat soreness. Santos could get the green light to throw a bullpen session after he plays catch again later this week.
