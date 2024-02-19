Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that Santos (lat) is progressing and will begin ramping up his throwing program in the coming days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seattle isn't yet ruling Santos out for Opening Day as he works through right lat soreness, but he'll likely need to navigate his upcoming throwing program without setbacks in order to guarantee that he avoids a stint on the injured list to begin his inaugural campaign with the Mariners. Santos was acquired from the White Sox earlier this month with the expectation that he would be a dependable part of the bridge to projected closer Andres Munoz, coming off a 2023 campaign in which he compiled a 3.39 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 66:17 K:BB in 66.1 innings.