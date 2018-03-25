Suzuki passed all of his concussion tests after being struck in the head Friday by a pitch during a minor-league game, but he remains out of the Mariners' Cactus League lineup Sunday against the Padres due to a sore calf, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

There's growing concern that Suzuki will be ready to go for Opening Day, as manager Scott Servais previously stated that he wants the 44-year-old outfielder to play two more times this spring before the season kicks off, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com. Since he's sitting out Sunday, Suzuki may have to take part in a simulated game in addition to Tuesday's exhibition against the Rockies if he's to be available for the opener Thursday against the Indians. With Ben Gamel (oblique) headed for the disabled list, Suzuki is tentatively in line to serve as the Mariners' primary left fielder to begin the campaign.