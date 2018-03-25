Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Calf injury primary concern
Suzuki passed all of his concussion tests after being struck in the head Friday by a pitch during a minor-league game, but he remains out of the Mariners' Cactus League lineup Sunday against the Padres due to a sore calf, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
There's growing concern that Suzuki will be ready to go for Opening Day, as manager Scott Servais previously stated that he wants the 44-year-old outfielder to play two more times this spring before the season kicks off, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com. Since he's sitting out Sunday, Suzuki may have to take part in a simulated game in addition to Tuesday's exhibition against the Rockies if he's to be available for the opener Thursday against the Indians. With Ben Gamel (oblique) headed for the disabled list, Suzuki is tentatively in line to serve as the Mariners' primary left fielder to begin the campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Could play Saturday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Struck in head; leaves Friday's game•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Whiffs twice in return•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Starts Wednesday's Cactus League game•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Plethora of minors plate appearances Monday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...