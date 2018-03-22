Suzuki (calf) struck out in both of his plate appearances during Wednesday's 7-4 Cactus League win over the Brewers.

He's now uncharacteristically whiffed in four of his first seven spring at-bats. In manager Scott Servais' mind, that's likely a byproduct of a tenure that was rather quickly interrupted by the calf injury, which cost Suzuki just under a week of action, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "We'll try to get Ichiro back out there just to get some consistent at-bats," Servais said. "He's had an abbreviated spring training and then with the leg issues, it's going to take him a little while to get his timing down so hopefully we will get him back out there tomorrow.''