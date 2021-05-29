Mayfield, who was out of the starting lineup Friday against the Rangers after going 1-for-2 with a two-run double and a walk in Thursday's win, is slashing just .095/.136/.143 across 22 plate appearances this season.

The 30-year-old put together some solid offensive seasons at the upper levels of the minors in the Astros organization in the latter part of the last decade, but he's looked absolutely overmatched over 55 games in parts of three seasons at the big-league level with Houston, the Angels and the Mariners. Thursday's timely two-bagger was only Mayfield's second hit of the season, and his career-high 36.4 percent strikeout rate has certainly been an impediment thus far.