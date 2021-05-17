site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jack Mayfield: Sent back to Triple-A
Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Mayfield spent the weekend on the Mariners' active roster but failed to get into a game. He'll head back to the minors now, with Brady Lail joining the roster in a corresponding move.
