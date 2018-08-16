Mariners' Jean Segura: Another four-hit effort in win
Segura went 4-for-5 in an extra-innings win over the Athletics on Wednesday.
The A's will be glad to be rid of the hot-hitting shortstop, who posted a pair of 4-for-5 efforts in the three-game set. The 28-year-old has five multi-hit tallies over the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's compiled all five of his RBI for the month. With Robinson Cano now back in the lineup and hitting ahead of him, Segura should also have more RBI opportunities going forward.
