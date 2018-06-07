Mariners' Jean Segura: Another full box score Wednesday
Segura went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
As good as he's been offensively over the previous two seasons in particular, Segura is seemingly on another level in 2018. Wednesday's multi-hit effort -- his second consecutive and sixth over the last nine games -- brought his season line to an impressive .339/.358/.486, with the first two figures qualifying as team bests. Moreover, his 39 RBI place him second behind only Mitch Haniger on the Mariners, and they're also just six shy of the total he amassed last season in 302 additional plate appearances. Segura is even improved in his proficiency on the basepaths, as his current 81.3 percent stolen-base success rate represents an eight-point improvement over last season's total.
