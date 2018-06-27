Mariners' Jean Segura: Another three-hit game

Segura went 3-for-4 with a run scored and was caught stealing during Tuesday's 3-2 win over in Baltimore.

Segura put forth yet another multi-hit effort Tuesday, his major-league leading 33rd such performance this season. The 28-year-old has a .337/.364/.479 slash line with six home runs, 53 runs, 44 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 303 at-bats in 2018.