Mariners' Jean Segura: Back in action Friday

Segura (finger) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Segura did not start the last four games while tending to his finger injury, but he is back in the lineup Friday for the first game of the Mariners' final series of the season. As he regularly does, Segura will play shortstop and hit leadoff Friday night.

