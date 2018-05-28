Mariners' Jean Segura: Back in lineup Monday
Segura (head) is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Monday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Segura exited Saturday's game against the Twins after getting accidentally kicked in the head. Fortunately, it was determined afterwards that the shortstop didn't suffer a concussion and wouldn't require a stay on the disabled list. He apparently checked out OK following a workout Monday morning, so Segura will rejoin the starting lineup after missing just one game. The 28-year-old is hitting an impressive .324/.341/.456 with four homers and 12 stolen bases in 50 games this season, and he'll look to keep things rolling against righty Doug Fister in his return to action.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Will avoid DL•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Unavailable Sunday vs. Twins•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected to enter concussion protocol•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Leaves with apparent head injury•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Reaches base three times•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Scores go-ahead run in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start