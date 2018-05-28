Mariners' Jean Segura: Back in lineup Monday

Segura (head) is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Monday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Segura exited Saturday's game against the Twins after getting accidentally kicked in the head. Fortunately, it was determined afterwards that the shortstop didn't suffer a concussion and wouldn't require a stay on the disabled list. He apparently checked out OK following a workout Monday morning, so Segura will rejoin the starting lineup after missing just one game. The 28-year-old is hitting an impressive .324/.341/.456 with four homers and 12 stolen bases in 50 games this season, and he'll look to keep things rolling against righty Doug Fister in his return to action.