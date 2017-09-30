Mariners' Jean Segura: Back on bench Saturday
Segura is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gordon Beckham will man shortstop as Ben Gamel leads off against right-hander Ricky Nolasco. Segura just returned to the Mariners' lineup Friday after missing four games with a finger injury, finishing 3-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. There has been no word of any kind of setback with the finger -- the Mariners just have no reason to push it at this stage of the game.
