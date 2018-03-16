Mariners' Jean Segura: Cleared to return
Segura (hamstring) will return to the Mariners' lineup Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Segura was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants with hamstring tightness, but the injury was reportedly minor. With him already being able to return to the lineup, there should be little risk of Segura missing Opening Day.
