Mariners' Jean Segura: Clutch single in win

Segura went 1-for-3 with a go-ahead RBI single in a win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Segura's hit to center in the eighth plated Guillermo Heredia to snap a 2-2 tie, giving the Mariners a one-run lead that would ultimately prove to be enough. The 28-year-old has cooled off in July after a torrid first three months-plus of the season, but he's still hit safely in eight straight games. However, all of those have been one-hit efforts, leading to a pedestrian .246 average and .274 on-base percentage for the month.