Mariners' Jean Segura: Collects three hits

Segura went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday against the Rangers.

After being benched due to lack of hustle on Friday, Segura responded by recording his first three-hit game since Sept. 1. While he's struggled for much of September -- he entered Saturday's contest slugging .247 across 81 at-bats -- Segura still managed to produce across the board for the season. His 20 stolen bases, .304 batting average and 91 runs scored all made him a strong option in all formats.