Mariners' Jean Segura: Continues raking Friday
Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Royals on Friday.
The 28-year-old now has three multi-hit efforts over the last four games, just the latest stretch of offensive success for a player who boasts a career-best .338/.366/.479 line over 342 plate appearances. Segura has now also matched his RBI total from last season, but he's accomplished the feat in 223 fewer opportunities. Given Dee Gordon's success as a leadoff man, Segura figures to continue enjoying a fair share of run-producing opportunities out of the No. 2 spot while also getting on base at an above-average clip.
