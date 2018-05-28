Mariners' Jean Segura: Could be scratched from lineup

Segura could be scratched from Monday's lineup against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Segura, who missed Sunday's game with a head injury, is tentatively penciled into the starting lineup Monday, but he still has to meet with doctors before being cleared to play. If Segura is forced to sit out another game, Andrew Romine would likely enter the lineup in his place.

