Mariners' Jean Segura: Dealing with minor infection
Segura is not in Thursday's lineup due to an infection in his right forearm, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners' trainers didn't want Segura on the field during Thursday's game since his forearm is fairly swollen from the infection that stemmed from a small cut. Segura is listed as day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Red Sox.
