Mariners' Jean Segura: Exits Wednesday's game

Segura left Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his foot, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Segura was able to finish his at-bat, during which he flied out to right field, before being replaced by Andrew Romine in the field prior to the bottom of the sixth inning. He is expected to undergo post-game tests on the foot, which should provide a better idea if Segura will be able to play during Thursday's key series opener in Oakland.

