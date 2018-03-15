Mariners' Jean Segura: Exits with hamstring tightness
Segura exited Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants with right hamstring tightness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Injuries continue to rip their way through the Mariners' camp, as Segura joins a long list of teammates dealing with an ailment of some sort. The severity of Segura's injury remains unclear at this point, but more will hopefully be known following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest. He should be considered day-to-day for now. The shortstop was 1-for-1 with a walk before exiting.
