Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected back in lineup Monday

Segura (forearm) who logged a fourth straight absence in Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, made throws to first base during pregame infield work and is expected back in the lineup Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais had deemed Segura available for a pinch-hit role if necessary in Sunday's game, something that never came to fruition but that serves as corroboration of how close the shortstop is to returning. Segura progressed from flipping the ball underhand to a teammate after taking grounders before Saturday's game to throwing across the diamond Sunday, which was seemingly the final piece of the puzzle in his recovery from the infection that's been ailing him. Final confirmation of Segura's status should come in the hours before the Mariners' series opener against the Orioles on Monday.