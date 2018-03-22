Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected back Saturday
Segura is expected to play in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Segura has been dealing with a sore thumb recently, but the issue was never thought to be anything that would keep him sidelined for an extended period. He's expected to hit in the cage Thursday, and if everything goes as planned, he'll be cleared to return to exhibition play over the weekend. Barring any setbacks, Segura should be ready to go by the start of the season.
More News
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...