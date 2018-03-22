Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected back Saturday

Segura is expected to play in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Segura has been dealing with a sore thumb recently, but the issue was never thought to be anything that would keep him sidelined for an extended period. He's expected to hit in the cage Thursday, and if everything goes as planned, he'll be cleared to return to exhibition play over the weekend. Barring any setbacks, Segura should be ready to go by the start of the season.