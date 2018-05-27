Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected to enter concussion protocol

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Saturday after Seattle's 4-3 victory over Minnesota that he expects Segura (head) to enter the MLB's concussion protocol, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Segura departed in the bottom of the eighth inning after he was inadvertently kicked in the head in the field while completing a double-play relay throw to first base. The shortstop was enjoying a productive night prior to departing with three hits and his fourth home run of the season, but it sounds like he could miss at least a couple of days due to the head injury. Segura is slated to undergo concussion tests Sunday, so expect the Mariners to provide an official ruling on his diagnosis shortly before the series finale begins at 4:10 p.m. EDT.