Mariners' Jean Segura: Gets day off Tuesday
Segura is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Despite being in the midst of a seven game hitting streak, Segura will head to the bench for his first day off in over a month. In his place, Danny Espinosa will draw the start at shortstop, batting ninth.
