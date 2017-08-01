Mariners' Jean Segura: Gets day off Tuesday

Segura is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Despite being in the midst of a seven game hitting streak, Segura will head to the bench for his first day off in over a month. In his place, Danny Espinosa will draw the start at shortstop, batting ninth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast