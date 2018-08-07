Mariners' Jean Segura: Gets rare day off

Segura will take a seat Tuesday against the the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The rest will be Segura's first since late June. In 35 games since his last day off, he's hit a modest .243/.282/.321, a stark contrast to the .334/.329/.480 line he posted through his first 71 games. Those two sections of the season are separated by a forearm infection which cost Segura four games. It's not inconceivable that the issue is having lingering effects. Andrew Romine will be the Mariners' shortstop Tuesday.