Mariners' Jean Segura: Has another multi-hit game
Segura went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and a walk to help pace the Mariners to a 6-1 victory over the Rangers on Thursday.
Segura just can't stop hitting, as this marked his fifth multi-hit effort in his last six games - a torrid stretch that has brought his average up to a blistering .339 on the season. He only has four home runs over his 224 at-bats, but that's nitpicking when taking into account how fantastic the rest of his numbers are, and his slugging percentage is a robust .487, so it's not like he's only hitting singles. He's also swiped 12 bases to round off what has been a superb fantasy campaign so far for the 28-year-old shortstop.
