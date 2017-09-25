Mariners' Jean Segura: Held out Monday
Segura (finger) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.
Segura will stick on the bench for a second straight contest as he continues to deal with a sprained finger. His status for the rest of Seattle's series against Oakland remains up in the air. In the meantime, Taylor Motter will continue to see starts at shortstop.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Considered day-to-day•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Exits with apparent finger injury Saturday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: More timely hitting in loss•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Contributes homer in win over Rangers•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Multi-hit effort in blowout win•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...