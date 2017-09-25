Play

Mariners' Jean Segura: Held out Monday

Segura (finger) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

Segura will stick on the bench for a second straight contest as he continues to deal with a sprained finger. His status for the rest of Seattle's series against Oakland remains up in the air. In the meantime, Taylor Motter will continue to see starts at shortstop.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast