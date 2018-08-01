Mariners' Jean Segura: Hits eighth home run
Segura went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.
Segura opened the scoring in the fourth inning with his eighth home run of the season, then made it a multi-hit day with an infield single in the sixth. The 28-year-old has just one stolen base since June 8, but he continues to be a strong source of average and runs scored, ranking in the top 10 in the American League in both categories.
