Mariners' Jean Segura: Hits three-run homer

Segura went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Athletics.

Segura continues to swing an incredibly hot bat as his multihit game Saturday was already his seventh of the season. He's attempted just one stolen base, the only notable concern to his profile. However, he has batted second exclusively to begin the season, and if that continues his stolen-base attempts should tick up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories