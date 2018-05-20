Mariners' Jean Segura: Homers Saturday

Segura went 2-for-4 with a home run, triple, three RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Segura connected on his third home run of the season in the first inning off Mike Fiers. He tripled in his next at-bat to record his seventh multi-hit game in his past 10 starts. The home run was his first since April 28, but he has been a strong producer otherwise, ranking among the American League leaders in batting average, runs scored, RBI and stolen bases.