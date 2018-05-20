Mariners' Jean Segura: Homers Saturday
Segura went 2-for-4 with a home run, triple, three RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Tigers.
Segura connected on his third home run of the season in the first inning off Mike Fiers. He tripled in his next at-bat to record his seventh multi-hit game in his past 10 starts. The home run was his first since April 28, but he has been a strong producer otherwise, ranking among the American League leaders in batting average, runs scored, RBI and stolen bases.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Another multi-hit tally Friday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Steals four bases Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Plates a pair in Sunday's loss•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Not in lineup for Saturday's nightcap•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Stellar night in Thursday's victory•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Raps out three hits in defeat•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...