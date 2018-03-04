Mariners' Jean Segura: Impressive pop early in spring
Segura, who slugged a two-run home run and drew two walks over three plate appearances in Saturday's 4-2 Cactus League win over the Angels, is now hitting .400 (4-for-10) with two home runs, six RBI, three walks and three runs across five spring training games.
There were only 11 homers among the shortstop's 43 extra-base hits in 2017, but he's already launched a pair of round trippers this spring without yet having logged a double or triple. Although his power numbers were down in his first Mariners campaign last season after blasting a career-high 20 homers with the Diamondbacks in 2016, Segura's .300/.349/.427 line over 565 plate appearances was far from disappointing. Now having hit the .300 threshold for two consecutive seasons, Segura will look to continue filling out the box score in 2018, although he'll cede the leadoff spot he primarily manned last season to new arrival Dee Gordon.
