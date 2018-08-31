Mariners' Jean Segura: Late scratch Thursday
Segura was removed from the starting nine prior to Thursday's game against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Segura fouled a ball off his shin during Wednesday's contest against San Diego and was forced to exit the game. Although X-rays came back negative, he's apparently still nursing the injury. The Mariners are likely being cautious with their shortstop, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
