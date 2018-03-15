Mariners' Jean Segura: Lifted as precaution
Manager Scott Servais said Segura (hamstring) was lifted from Wednesday's spring game as a precaution, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The manager noted he didn't believe the issue was anything serious, adding that there is just a "heightened awareness" given all of the strains and injuries the team is currently dealing with. More will obviously be known in the comings days as Segura undergoes further testing, but early indications are that the stud shortstop avoided a long-term injury.
