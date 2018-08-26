Mariners' Jean Segura: On base four times in win

Segura went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run in an extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

A minor rib injury that led to Segura's early exit from Wednesday's game against the Astros has done nothing to cool off his scalding-hot bat. The shortstop is hitting .458 (11-for-24) with two RBI, three walks and two runs over his last six games, and he's now racked up eight multi-hit efforts overall in August.