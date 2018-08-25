Mariners' Jean Segura: On base twice in return

Segura (ribs) went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Segura was back in the lineup against one of his old squads after tweaking his rib cage Wednesday and extended a stretch of hot hitting. The shortstop has accumulated 20 of his 23 hits during August over the last 12 games, bouncing back from his must underwhelming month of the season in July.