Mariners' Jean Segura: On bench Sunday

Segura is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Segura remained in the starting nine Saturday after being benched for a lack of hustle in Friday's game, but will take a seat for the season finale. The Mariners have all but three of their regular starters on the bench, with Andrew Romine taking over at shortstop and batting ninth. Segura could still enter the game but is likely to finish the season with a .304/.341/.415 slash line with 20 stolen bases and 10 home runs.