Mariners' Jean Segura: Out again Thursday

Segura (illness) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Segura will stick on the bench for a third straight game as he continues nurse an illness. The severity of the illness remains unclear, leaving his potential return date up in the air. Dee Gordon is covering shortstop in this one, with Robinson Cano sliding over to the keystone and Ryon Healy picking up a start at first base.