Mariners' Jean Segura: Out with illness

Segura is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres due to an illness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Specifics regarding the issue remain unclear, but apparently James Paxton dealt with a similar bug and wasn't forced to miss a start as a result, suggesting it isn't anything overly serious. Segura should be considered day-to-day. Dee Gordon is starting at shortstop in his place Tuesday.

