Mariners' Jean Segura: Placed on paternity list
The Mariners placed Segura on the paternity list Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Segura could return at some point during this weekend's series against the Dodgers, but can remain on the paternity list for as long as three days. Andrew Romine or perhaps Dee Gordon may fill at in shortstop in the meantime, while the Mariners also called up Gordon Beckham from Triple-A Tacoma.
