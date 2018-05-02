Mariners' Jean Segura: Plates pair Tuesday
Segura went 0-for-3 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a groundout in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday. He also walked once and scored a run.
While he didn't manage to hit safely, Segura still contributed a third of the Mariners' run total on the night. It's an extension of a multi-game RBI barrage for the shortstop, one that's seen him drive in 16 of his 23 runs on the season since April 24.
